Okotie renews call for interim govt in 2023

The Founder of Household of God Church, Rev. Chris Okotie, on Wednesday renewed his call for the installation of an interim government to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

This is the second time the preacher will call for an interim government to succeed a democratically elected administration in Nigeria.

Okotie had on June 19 asked all the presidential candidates in next year’s election to step down for him and urged Buhari to hand over to him as interim president in 2023.

The cleric added that he was the right person to tackle the country’s challenges.

In the latest statement issued by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, the controversial preacher stressed the need for Nigeria to fix its current challenges before handing over power to another leader next year.

Okotie said the 1999 Constitution was more unitary in nature than federal, and hence, demanded a new constitution before the next year’s election.

He said: “A regime change in 2023 will lead the country back to the status quo without restructuring.

“I am offering Aboriginal Democracy as a viable alternative to the present system. It is the only mechanical instrumentality available for the crystalisation of the Nigerian dream.

“The Aboriginal Democracy will eliminate the legislature and end the perpetual conflict between the centrifugal and centripetal forces, which has created the regional xenophobia engendered by the political class.

“The present constitution is more unitary than federal. We need to change the constitution, we need to restructure the country.

“The constitution is made for the people, and not the people for the constitution.”

