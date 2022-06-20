Rev Okotie returns, tells Atiku, Tinubu to step down for him in 2023

Perennial presidential contestant, Reverend Chris Okotie wants to throw his hat into the ring again in his quest to become president of Nigeria.

The founder of the HouseHold of God Church has therefore called on presidential candidates of the major political parties in the country to step down for him to succeed President Muhammad Buhari in 2023.

The clergyman who spoke to journalists on Sunday at his church in Ikeja, Lagos State said that he is the best person to lead the country at this point in time.

More to come…

