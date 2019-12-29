Oluwo, estranged Jamaican wife fight dirty on social media

Days after their break up made the headlines, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi and his estranged wife Chanel Chin have both sparked another round of hostilities as they both took to social media to take vile shots at each other.

An obviously enraged Chanel who married the Oluwo of Iwo shortly after he ascended the throne in November 2015, disclosed in a post on Instagram that she is yet to speak out on what she faced in her marriage in the last 4 years out of respect for the royal stool.

Chanel who gave birth to a son named Oduduwa also accused the Oluwo of Iwo of taking up a personal mission to destroy her character with fabricated stories adding that this is not the first time he is attempting to do that.

She wrote; “Maturity speaks. Since The Oluwo of Iwo has gone to the media to air his dirty laundry I have remained silent. He has gone on a personal mission to detsroy my character with fabricated stories, I have remained silent. As a mother of a small baby, all of this is unnecessary and very immature.

“Out of respect for the stool, I have not spoken of what I went thru in the last 4 years. Pls let MATURITY Rule. If a king does not RESPECT himself or his stool….Who else will? People of God… Let us be honest with ourselves, this is not the 1st or the last time we have watched this individual fabricate and publicly destroy someone…Kings are supposed to uplift and not oppress,” she added.

However, the Oluwo of Iwo has debunked claims that he is holding his estranged wife, Queen Chanel against her will in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, on Instagram.

The statement reads; “THE HORSE IS WAITING BUT YOU CAN’T FORCE THE PASSENGER!!! To who cares to listen… ticket has been provided since 18th of December, 2019, 5 star hotel fully paid till date of travel!!!

“And ask yourself a question….can a Canadian be stranded in Nigeria even if a ticket is not provided? The Canadian Embassy and Government is one of the most responsible Government and Embassy in the world.

“If someone chooses to stay back for whatsoever reason, it’s none of our business. The needful has been done by providing the necessary travelling arrangements,” the statement added.

