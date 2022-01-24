Omokri accuses Buhari of ‘negative energy’ in wake of Eagles’ crash from AFCON

Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of infecting the Super Eagles with what he termed ‘negative energies’ in the wake of the team’s exit from the African Cup of Nations competition.

Omokri made this assertion on Sunday, shortly after the Super Eagles suffered a lone goal defeat at the hands of Tunisia in the ongoing tournament in Cameroon.

The president had earlier called the team to motivate them ahead of the encounter.

Read also: Omokri slams Minister, Lai, over real reason behind Lagos-Benin border closure

However, Omokri, via a post on Twitter bemoaned that Buhari was the reason for the defeat suffered by the Super Eagles due to his “negative energies” spread by the phone call.

“Buhari is the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously

“Iwobi red card, Iheanacho yellow card. All the time they have been playing this never happened. Why is it that it is the day they spoke to Buhari that these series of unwelcome events rained on us.

“Energies are very contagious. Avoid negative people,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now