Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, January 24, 2022

1. SERAP sues Buhari over secrecy surrounding loans, huge debt profile

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari, citing the secrecy over recurrent loans and its attendant huge debt profile amidst a struggling economy. Read More

2. Nigerian govt not considering fuel subsidy removal now —Minister Timipre Sylva

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has stated that the Nigerian government, led by Muhammadu Buhari, was not considering removing fuel subsidy at this time. Read More

3. Ex-gov Goje’s loyalist and Reps member, Yaya Bauchi, others dump APC for PDP

Member of the House of Representatives representing Gombe/Kwami/ Funakaye Federal Constituency, Yaya Bauchi and some other members of the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Funekaye LGA of Gombe State have dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read More

4. Rivers APC slams Gov Wike for politicising soot epidemic, urges solutions

The ongoing soot epidemic in Rivers State has led to criticism of Governor Nyesom Wike by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC). Read More

5. Oshiomhole distances self from tweet criticising Makinde as ‘overhyped gov’

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissociated himself from impersonating tweets tagging the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde as ‘overhyped’. Read More

6. Dangote to process first crude oil in September

Nigeria’s giant new Dangote oil refinery will start processing crude in the third quarter of this year. Read More

7. CWG, Transcorp, FBN Holdings lead capital market’s N47.48 billion investment

At the end of trading this week, the Nigerian Exchange Group reported that 1.858 billion shares exchanged hands in 20,861 deals, valued at N47.486 billion. Read More

8. HURIWA charges DSS to investigate Ebonyi govt over missing engineers

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has charged the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to commence investigations into the Ebonyi State Government over its complicity in the disappearance of five engineers who were on a project in the state. Read More

9. Two killed, 18 injured in fresh attack on Benue community by suspected herdsmen

A fresh attack by suspected herdsmen on a community in Benue State, has left two people dead, with about 18 seriously injured. Read More

10. All-conquering Super Eagles stunned by Tunisia in AFCON knockout

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after they lost to Tunisia in the round of 16 on Sunday night. Read More

