Politics
Ex-gov Goje’s loyalist and Reps member, Yaya Bauchi, others dump APC for PDP
Member of the House of Representatives representing Gombe/Kwami/ Funakaye Federal Constituency, Yaya Bauchi and some other members of the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Funekaye LGA of Gombe State have dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The Federal lawmaker who was believed to be one of the supporters of Sen Danjuma Goje in a resignation letter he sent to the party sometime in December 2021, a copy of which was leaked to Journalists over the weekend in Gombe cited the internal crisis bedeviling the party as a reason behind his resignation and dumping the party.
He also accused the party’s leadership of sidelining founding members including himself in the recent congresses lamenting that the party machineries were hijacked from them and that there was no resolution in sight.
According to the Federal lawmaker, “This decision of mine was arrived at after a careful observation of the numerous crises in the All Progressives Congress in our state without any resolution in sight” .
He stated further that, “All efforts made by well meaning members of the All Progressives Congress to bring about a peaceful resolution of the crises continue to meet brick walls as some individuals have hijacked all party machineries and have consistently refused some of us space to actively contribute to the development of the All Progressives Congress in Gombe state”.
In another development, some members of the APC in Funakaye local government over the weekend defected from the party to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
A chieftain of the PDP in the state who was an ex member of the House of Representatives that represented the area from 2007 to 2011, Abubakar Abubakar who received the decampees told our correspondent that their defection was in view of their neglect by the APC after working towards its victory in the 2019 election.
READ ALSO: Gombe APC crisis deepens as Gov Yahaya, Sen Goje factions trade accusations
According to him, he was once an APC card carrying member but claimed that he deserted it due to lack of organization and non performance of the state Governor, Inuwa Yahaya.
He further alleged that the governor had not carried politicians along who were instrumental to his victory.
When contacted via WhatsApp and sms, Gombe State APC Chairman, Amangal simply replied, “Contact the State APC PRO for the reaction”.
In his reaction through a phone call and text message, the state Publicity Secretary, Mr Moses Kyari said that they (decampees) dumped the party for personal reasons.
According to him, “they acted thinking that they could not secure tickets in 2023, hence they opted for the PDP”.
By Yemi Kanji
