Omotayo relishes 2019 successes, eyes top-50 world ranking in 2020

Nigerian table tennis star, Olajide Omotayo has counted his blessings of the past year and has set big goals for himself in the new year.

The 24-year-old, who won the gold medal at the 2019 All Africa Games in Morocco, has described the year as his best year ever and one he would not forget in a hurry.

Omotayo stunned the world of table tennis in Rabat when he defeated three former champions Segun Toriola, Ahmed Saleh and Quadri Aruna on his way to clinching the title.

Speaking to PUNCH, Omotayo talked about his target to make the top 50 in the ITTF world ranking before 2020 runs out, as he hopes to win more medals and to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

“2019 was a breakthrough year for me,” he said.

“2019 was a year I won’t forget in my life because I won the biggest title in Africa. That was even my first time attending the tournament.

“Since I was young, I had been hoping to participate at the Africa Games and the Olympics and here we are, I had my first opportunity and I went there to win the title.

“I know there are still a lot out there for me to achieve.

“Now, I am ranked 86th in the world, which means I need to stay more focused and practise more. I need to attend many tournaments and play so many pro-tours this year.

“I’m hoping to improve my standard, and by the end of this year, I am targeting to be in the top 50 in the world,” he added.

The qualification tournament for the 2020 Olympics will hold in Porto, Portugal from January 22 to 26.

