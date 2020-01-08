Adepoju tasks Osimhen, Chukwueze to ‘never give up’ despite CAF Awards snub

Former Nigeria international, Mutiu Adepoju has sent out words of encouragement to Super Eagles duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen following their failure to win the 2019 African Youth player award.

The duo were beaten by 21-year-old Morocco and Borussia Dortmund’s Achraf Hakimi, who now has the award twice, having also won it in 2018.

Many football fans in Nigeria expected Osimhen to pick the award he won back in 2015, but the announcement of Hakimi as the winner during the Awards gala in Egypt on Tuesday night, came as a shock to the fans.

“No CAF Youth Player of the Year, no problem!” said Adepoju in a tweet.

“Dear Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen come on, cheer up because the future belongs to you.”

Adepoju, a 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, added that the Super Eagles forward should “never give up!”

Meanwhile, Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala won the CAF Women’s Player of The Year Award.

And the biggest award of the night – the African player of the year award – was handed to Liverpool and Senegal forward, Sadio Mane.

