CAF Awards: Osimhen, Chukwueze miss out; Falcons bow to Cameroon

Super Eagles duo of Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze lost out in the running for the 2019 CAF African Youth Player award as Morocco’s’ Achraf Hakimi was named the best youth player in the continent.

The title was handed to the 21-year-old Moroccan during the CAF Awards gala held at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada in Egypt on Tuesday night.

Osimhen, who was the winner of the gong in 2015, was thought to be favourite to win the title again after his superb start to his stay at French Ligue 1 outfit, Lille.

But Hakimi, who has been in scintillating form for Dortmund since teaming up with the side and last season, won the award a second time, having first won it in 2018.

Also, the African national women’s team award was won by Cameroon, who beat Nigeria’s Super Falcons and

Read Also: BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Nigeria at brink of clinching Olympic ticket —Coach

The Banyana Banyana of South Africa coach, Desiree Ellis was declared as the African Women’s Coach of the Year, beating Alain Djeumpa (Cameroon) and to Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria) to win the award.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning team, Algeria were named African Men’s Team of the Year, while their coach, Djamel Belmadi was crowned the men’s national team coach.

Egypt and Zamalek’s Tarek Hamed was named the African Interclubs Player of the Year. He defeated Anice Badri of Tunisia and Esperance; Youcef Belaïli of Algeria & Esperance and Ahli Jeddah to win the award.

Meanwhile, the biggest awards of the night were won by Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala as the men and women’s African best players respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions