Onanuga mock Obi over campaign promises

The Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, has mocked the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his plan to run a productive economy in the country.

Obi in his recently released manifesto said he planned to shift emphasis from consumption to production by running a production-centred economy driven by an agrarian revolution and export-oriented industrialisation if he emerges president next year.

The former Anambra State Governor had also stressed the need to cut down costs of government in order to address the crises ravaging the country.

But Onanuga in an article on Friday accused the former Anambra State governor of deceiving Nigerians with his campaign mantra.

Onanuga branded Obi a demagogue whose manifesto appears flowery but meaningless.

He said: “One of the mantras often mouthed by Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is the promise to “shift emphasis from consumption to production”. In his manifesto, he says he will do this by running a production-centered economy that is driven by an agrarian revolution and export-oriented industrialisation.

“I doubt if Peter Obi and his moronic followers have ever for one second reflected on this mantra as it is self-contradictory and meaningless.

Read also:2023: Onanuga, Alake, Keyamo to head APC presidential campaign media directorate

“A vibrant economy will ride on the twin horses of consumption and production. It cannot do without one, for it is basic economics 101 to know that production happens in expectation of consumption.

“Both concepts are natural corollaries, consumption following production.

“What I guess Obi means is that he will shift emphasis from ‘import dependency’ to local production of goods.

“One of the drawbacks of our economy for decades has been the unbridled appetite of Nigerians for foreign goods, leading to the clogging of our ports with containers.

“This has been the business of Peter Obi himself for decades, importing and warehousing cheap items, including toothpick for the local market and for his NEXT malls.

“Are Obi and his fellow merchants not aware that when they import items for sale, they are not helping Nigeria, but only helping to create more jobs in the country where they import from?

“Nigerians should not be fooled by this demagogue called Peter Obi. His promise sounds flowery, but it is fatal and hollow.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now