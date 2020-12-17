Ondo Assembly passes 2021 budget

Nigeria In One Minute

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday evening passed the state’s 2021 budget.

The budget was passed two weeks after governor Rotimi Akeredolu presented the document to the lawmakers for their consideration.

The House approved the sum of N174, 873, 305, 525.32 for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Sunday Olajide, presented the report of the committee to the lawmakers at the plenary.

He urged the government to give the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with high expectation on revenue generation the required support to achieve their targets.

He also condemned some MDAs for not liaising with relevant agencies to access correct information on their budget performance before coming up for their budget defence.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun, commended the committee for ensuring the prompt passage of the budget by the House.

