Politics
Ondo Assembly sacks two APC lawmakers for ‘hobnobbing with the opposition’
Two lawmakers have been sacked by the Ondo State House of Assembly which declared their seats vacant over alleged anti-party activities.
The two lawmakers, Hon. Favour Tomomewo representing APC-Ilaje 2, and Hon. Torhukerhijo Success, the lawmaker representing APC-Ese-Odo, were alleged to be involved in the state governorship primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which held recently.
The move was made following a letter from the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimenhin, requesting the removal of the two lawmakers from the House for hobnobbing with the opposition party.
Read also: Ondo Assembly passes bill on establishment of Amotekun Corps
While declaring the seats of the lawmakers vacant, the Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oloyelogun, said the action was in consonance with section 109 (1g) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
Oloyelogun said the Assembly had sent a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and called on the electoral body to conduct an election to fill the vacant seats within 90 days.
The Speaker also directed the two lawmakers to return all government properties in their custody to the clerk of the house while all their benefits and entitlements be stopped.
