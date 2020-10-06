Ondo govt claims it uncovered plot by dep gov, Ajayi, to attack himself to implicate Akeredolu

The Ondo State government claims that it has uncovered a plot by the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi to attack his own convoy in order to implicate Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

This was revealed in a statement on Monday by the Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo, who was reacting to a claim by the Director- General of the Agboola Ajayi Campaign Organisation, Dr Kola Ademujimi, who alleged that Akeredolu had perfected plans to attack the candidate of the party in the Owo Local Government Area, hence the suspension of the tour.

According to Ojogo, Ajayi’s motive ahead of the governorship election in the state is to create crisis and play the ignoble role of an underdog and victim in order to attract public sympathy.

Ojogo said, “The incident is planned for today (Monday) and targeted to be seen to have been carried out by supporters of a political party as he visits Owo as part of his campaign tour.

“The Ondo State Government has implicit confidence in the capacity of the security agencies to unravel the circumstances leading to skirmishes in the last three weeks. We are, however, persuaded to believe that most of such attacks are organised by ‘the loud victims’ to demonise the government and paint a savoury atmosphere of insecurity as we approach the October 10 election.

“In the case of today’s planned imaginary theatre of violence, Ajayi characteristically desires not the seat of governor. His motive is to create crisis and play the ignoble role of an underdog and victim in order to attract public sympathy.

“The state government wishes to reiterate its sustained call on the security agencies to heighten their surveillance and stem every untoward move in the direction of a peaceful election. Providing adequate security for Ajayi as he tours Owo can only be a potent effort to forestall a dangerous slide into perfidy,” he concluded.

