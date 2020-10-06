South-East group attacks Secondus for saying PDP 2023 presidential ticket open to all

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has been chided by a coalition of South-East Youth Leaders over comments on 2023 presidential ticket of the PDP.

Secondus had recently declared that the presidential ticket of the PDP would be thrown open to all interested aspirants.

The PDP chairman’s declaration came despite the fact that by the zoning arrangement of the party, the position should be zoned to the South by 2023.

Not happy with Secondus’ declaration, the South-East group, on Monday chided the PDP chairman.

In a statement signed by the President-General and Secretary of the coalition, Goodluck Ibem, and Kanice Igwe, respectively, they accused Secondus of pursuing a selfish goal.

“How can Secondus wake-up to say that a party that believes so much in zoning, a party that enshrines zoning of political offices in its constitution has suddenly thrown away that section overnight simply because he, Secondus, must be re-elected as National Chairman. This his egocentric game plan will not work.

“PDP is morally and constitutionally obligated to zone the presidential ticket of the party to the South-East geopolitical zone because it is the only zone that has not produced Nigerian President before.

“The people of the South-East have paid their dues in the development and advancement of the country and now is the time for the party to pay back Ndigbo for its years of support and solidarity to the PDP,” the group said.

