ONDO GUBER: Military deploys 300 personnel, gunboats ahead of election | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Army has informed that it deployed between 200 and 300 soldiers and gunboats to the coastal areas in Ondo State to ensure peace during the forthcoming election.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Akure, Brig-Gen Zakari Abubakar, who said that the Independent National Electoral Commission had identified the riverine areas as black spots.

According to him, officers and men of the Nigerian Navy and the Army had, on Thursday evening, carried out an exercise tagged ‘Show of Force’ on waterways in the Ilaje and Ese Odo local government areas of the state.



He said; “The aim of the exercise was to signal a warning to hoodlums on the waterways that the security agencies were combat-ready to ensure that the election was violence-free.

Also, the Public Relations Officer of the brigade, Captain Ayo Omojokun, on Friday, said, “We are deploying between 200 and 300 men to the coastal areas for the election.”

He also informed that the Navy Forward Operating Base will deploy 60 men for the election with six gunboats and five speedboats.”

