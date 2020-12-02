One killed, five injured as hoodlums clash in Ibadan

One person was reportedly murdered while five others sustained injury on Tuesday as hoodlums clashed in Ibadan, the Oyo capital city.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that residents of Labo, Orita Aperin, Elekuro, Kosodo, Oranyan areas of the state were attacked with dangerous weapons as the hoodlums clashed in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The witness said a man was stabbed to death in the Kosodo area while others were injured.

“The hoodlums came from neighbouring streets. They used pistols, animal bones, bottles to stab and wound people,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the clash in Ibadan while noting that normalcy had been restored to the areas by the police.

“Information from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area indicated that some hoodlums as early as 7.30 am started violent attacks at Wesley area.

“The remains of one person who was stabbed to death during the fracas have been deposited at the morgue of Adeoyo State Hospital.

“Five persons sustained injuries and one person was arrested by the police.

“The violence started few days ago and each time police moved in to restore order, the hoodlums would regroup somewhere else and start another round of violence.

“But, we have restored normalcy and we are also envisaging a reprisal attack because of one person who was stabbed to death”.

He stated that following the hoodlums’ clash in Ibadan, “We have maintained a heavy security presence there to prevent reoccurrence of any violence in the affected areas”.

