Politics
Only Buhari can determine fate of Malami, Ngige, other returning ministers – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Wednesday only President Muhammadu Buhari can determine fate of ministers who shelved their political ambitions.
The minister stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.
President Buhari had last Wednesday directed ministers and other political appointees with designs on the 2023 elections to leave their positions latest by May 16.
He later held a valedictory session with 10 ministers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The session was attended Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta); Ogbonnaya Onu (Science, Technology and Innovation), Timipre Sylva (Petroleum), and Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment).
Others are Abubakar Malami (Attorney-General and Minister of Justice), Uche Ogah (Mines and Steel Development,), Pauline Tallen (Women Affairs) and Tayo Alasoadura (Niger Delta).
READ ALSO: Nigerians in US brand Buhari’s govt a ‘monumental failure’
The Minister of State (Education), Emeka Nwajiuba, who had earlier tendered his resignation, was not present at the valedictory session.
Amaechi, Akpabio and Onu had also resigned from the cabinet.
While Sylva, Ngige, Malami and Tallen had dropped their 2023 ambitions.
Mohammed said: “The other question about ministers returning or not going, I think you need to give me more time so that I can tell you exactly what the situation is.
”Right now, I need to cross check. I need to confirm again from Mr. President what the situation is. You see the final decision on who is going, who’s coming back, who’s not going lies with Mr. President.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...