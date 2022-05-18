Kano APC crisis institutional, not a personal feud between me and Ganduje, Says ex- gov Shekarau

The former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, said on Wednesday the crisis in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was more institutional rather than a personal feud between him and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The ex-governor stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

Shekarau dumped the APC for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) headed by another former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Tuesday.

Details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now