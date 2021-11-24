OPINION: The fading Igbo Presidency

I think it is safe to say that the prospect of this generation seeing an Igbo Presidency is fast fading. Infact don’t let me mince words, it is gone!

This is sad because that region is abound with so much leadership talents, especially in the 35 to 55 demograohics that you can only weep for Nigeria for the missed opportunity that has come as a result of this situation.

Now, why is the igbo presidency at this time a mirage? My very good friend put it succinctly- Edgar, since Ekwueme passed on and maybe Ojukwu, our leaders have suffered a certain inferiority complex seeing themselves only fit for the vice Presidency and nothing else.

If you ask me, this is even mildy put. When you wrap yourself with self pity, self depracation and a strong feeling of tribal putdown, how do you aspire?

The agitation for seccession has done more damge than good to the quest for igbo self actualization within the prisms of a collective national reawakening.

It could be likened to a young lover who in her bid to be taken seriously decides to leave the relationship. Then her bluff is called and she begins to beg to be taken back, thereby loosing positioning amongst others.

The recent plea by Igbo elders for the release of Nnamdi Kanu is a perfect example of that analogy.

Going to say, ohh forgive our son and the President saying, ohhh i will consider it further diminishes the Igbo man in the scheme of things.

No negotiations, no compromise sought, no give and take just a plain plea which would come with some humiliating conditions can only illustrate very perfectly the sad situation of the Igbo man in todays Nigeria.

Funny enough, Nnamdi Kanu in my mind’s eye has been the one who has shown any kind of robust leadership ethos. His passion for his misguided mission, his refusal to compromise, his doggedness and steadfastness and his uncanny ability to build a cohesive push back at the Nigerian state down to the grassroots can only be said to be remarkably sad.

This is because he could have certainly focussed this exhaustive and comprehensive ability towards throwing up a credible igbo quest for national leadership.

He would have built a strong platform and structure that would have put him on many negotiating tables across the country giving the Igbo man a firm seat at the table

Unfortunately, he has decided to go through an almost headless pursuit of a goal that pushes the Igbo man far away and almost makes him a political pariah.

Furthermore, Igboland today parades much more jokers on the national stage than any of the other major tribes.

From the Orji Kalu who is in pantomine, to the iberebeism man and the rest. The only credible leadership aspirant we see on the horizon are Kingsley Moghalu who perenially suffers from his light weightedness, and Peter Obi who, to me, stands a better chance if he could only build better alliances or break away from the seeming second best mentality that pervades Igbo politics.

The Igbo man is very key to the Nigerian situation. If Nigeria is to find its bearing, it must understand the Igbo man, his role in the nation and how to give him back his essence so that he in turn can come back and contribute majorly.

We are really tired of the myths that drive Igbo nationalism, the stories that fuel both the secessionist movements and the cry for Igbo marginalization.

They all don’t fare well for not only the Igbo man but also the nation as it limits the much needed Igbo contribution to both the economy and national discuss.

When you interpret every anaemic government policy as targeting the Igbo man, especially when it is not discriminating in its spurious effect nation wide, you only push yourselves further away.

Much as we may come to the sad conclusion of a faded Igbo presidency in this generation it doesnt mean that the seeds for a rebirth cannot immediately be sewn.

New leaders like Valentine Ozigbo, Charles Soludo, Nnamdi Okonkwo, Tobe Okigbo, and even the young business goons like Chidi Ajaere who have passion for leadership, must immediately begin to be groomed for national assignments within the next 5 to 10years.

The Igbo man has within him the seeds to regenerate this country, they just have to build this confidence themselves because nobodyelse will.

Author: Joseph Edgar…

