APC chieftain, Igbokwe, outlines strategies for Igbos to produce president in Nigeria

Amidst discussions regarding the percieved exclusion of the South-east from national politics, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainages, Joe Igbokwe, has revealed how the region can produce a president.

The just-concluded 2023 presidential election was characterised by a lot of twists and turns with Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, being massively supported by Igbos and other ethnicities.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Igbokwe claimed the support received by Peter Obi indicated that Igbos are only interested in Nigeria, not in Biafra.

The APC chieftain insisted Igbos are truly unhappy with how the country treats the zone in terms of representation in national political landscape.

He therefore urged IPOB and the rest of the region to embrace the process of building bridges of friendship and building trust with other Nigerians, dialogue on national unity, issues of equity, justice and others.

Igbokwe said: “Through actions and deeds, I have found out over the years that Igbo is not truly interested in Project Biafra. In their innermost chambers, I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that they know that a lot is at stake given massive, aggressive, strategic and thriving investments across Nigeria.

“Through many years of interventions in the public space via interactions, writings and publications, I have noticed that Igbo are not happy because no Igbo man has ruled this country since the end of Nigeria- Biafra war in 1970.

“Another thing that makes Igbo angry is that South East is the only zone that has just five States in Nigeria while four other zones have six states each, and one zone has seven States. As a consequence of this, anything that is being shared in Nigeria, SE has the least Governors, LGAs, Senators, HORs, State Capitals, federal allocations, least state capitals etc. This is a grave injustice.

“In the 2023 presidential, governorship and the National Assembly elections, I saw my people coming out in their numbers to cast their votes for their son Peter Obi. I also noticed that the struggle for Biafra took the back seat.

“I noticed at once that the issue is not the agitation for Biafra but to be supported and encouraged to produce the President of Nigeria in a nation that belongs to all of us. I have seen the support Nigerians East, West, North or South gave to Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

“I will advise IPOB to drop the guns and embrace and seek peace with other Nigerians. Then, dialogue and constructive engagements will follow.

“We will then start the process of building bridges of friendship and building trust with other Nigerians. Dialogue on national unity, issues of equity, justice, fair play and the healing process will then commence. It is possible, and I also know that it is doable.”

