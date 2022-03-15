Ortom blasts Buhari, says President lacks capacity to rescue dwindling economy, tackle insecurity

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has again, blasted President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the President lacks the capacity to rescue the country from the dwindling economy and the myriads of insecurity issues bedevilling every part of the country.

Ortom, who made this assertion at a media briefing on Monday in Makurdi, the state capital, however, called on the President to handover the reins of power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo since he no longer has the capability to lead the country out of the woods.

“From all indications, President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to rescue the country from the worsening economic and security predicaments confronting the nation,” Ortom said.

Accusing the President of nepotism and gross incompetence, the Benue Governor said:

“Since the inception of our country Nigerian, even before the independence, we have never witnessed this kind of nepotism and incompetence that is going on in our country.

“We have never witnessed this level of disunity in our country. We have never seen this level of insecurity and we have never seen this kind of economic downturn the way we have it today.

“I am a grassroots person, so I appreciate the feelings of the people out there. I feel so sad and I also pity the President of our country because those surrounding him are deceiving him and he is not aware of the plight of our people.

“The basic responsibility of any government, we were told, is the provision of security for lives and property. The level of insecurity in the country today is worrisome.

“Those people who are complacent and living in their comfort zones without looking at the reality of what is happening in our country today should have a rethink.

“The Federal Government has completely failed and I want to call on our President, Muhammadu Buhari, to accept the fact that he has failed this country and I want to advise him to honourably resign as President of Nigerian.

“He can resign and hand over to his Vice to handle the affairs of this country otherwise this country is going down.

“No wonder in 2014, I saw a video clip where the President promised Nigerians that his APC government was going to take Nigeria from the top to bottom.

“And today, if nothing is done, if the President does not rise up to the responsibility of taking this country out of the bottom to the top, we are going underneath.

“Those who are keeping quiet should continue, but I have said my beat. They can insult me and also send the EFCC after me and declare all the things we do right as wrong. But I have nothing to hide, if you come after me I will approach the courts because I have nothing to hide.

“I will always stand for truth, equity, fairness and justice and that is all. This country belongs to all of us. It is not about a Fulani President or President Buhari.

“We have had Fulani presidents who I adjudged as the best we have ever had. We had President Shagari, a Fulani man from the caliphate.

“He was a good leader. He provided security for lives and property. We had President Yar’adua a Fulani man from Katsina state. He did very well and till tomorrow, nobody has provided the solution to the Niger Delta crisis more than President Yar’adua a Fulani man.

“The issue today is about incompetence, it is about non-performance, it is about barefooted leadership, it is about lame-duck, it is about somebody without a vision and direction to lead our country.

“So I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign. If he wants APC to continue, he should hand over to his Vice to take up from there. Anybody who is deceiving President Buhari telling him that he has performed well is a liar.”

