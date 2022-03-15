PDP begs Nigerians not to lose hope amidst hardship, insecurity

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begged Nigerians to hold fast and not lose hope amidst the “economic hardship and insecurity brought upon the country by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The National Chairman of the PDP, national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who made the appeal at the National Caucus meeting of the party held at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja on Monday night, said the PDP was ready to change the fortunes of the country when it displaces the APC in 2023.

“We urge Nigerians not to lose hope. We are coming and we will rebuild this country,” Ayu said.

While speaking on the National Executive Council meeting of the party which is now scheduled for Wednesday, March 16, the PDP Chairman said:

“We are very much on course and this meeting is for us to look at our own timetable and guidelines.

“We are determine that we will keep strictly to the guideline in spite the short time that is available to us. We will keep to this timeline.

“We are sure that by next year, we will win most seats in the National Assembly and most importantly produce the next president.

“We are making steady progress and I believe that with time we will take over everywhere.

“That also brings me to crisis in other state chapters. We are to conduct congresses in state chapters that we did not have congresses before.”

Insisting that the party was on course with its timetable and guidelines for 2023 general elections as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ayu said:

“Whatever problem that we may have had arising from those congresses, we are addressing them and we hope that by the time we resolve everything the party will be stronger than ever before,” he stated.

