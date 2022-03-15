Kwankwaso predicts PDP’s disintegration

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former Kano State Governor has grimly predicted the eventual disintegration of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he defects.

Kwankwaso spoke on Tuesday during a Channels Television programme, Political Paradigm while refusing to explicitly disclose whether he was still a member of the PDP.

This was amid speculations that he aims to leave the PDP for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), a new political party in alliance with the National Movement, a platform formed by the former governor.

In response to PDP’s future, if he leaves, Kwankwaso replied, “There is no question about it. Where are the leaders? Who are the leaders? They will crumble.”

Kwankwaso further stated that insincerity on the part of the stakeholders especially in the aftermath of the recently-held zonal congress in the North-West, was responsible for his disenchantment with the party.

Read also: One leg in, one leg out! Kwankwaso insists he’s still in PDP, even though in talks with NNPP

“Ideally, I should be one of the most important individuals in a party like PDP.

“For many obvious reasons and from what we see, it’s like many people are turning my strength into weakness and that cannot be acceptable.

“Look at the scenario in the North West during the congress, from the things that were taken to Kano, the vice-chairman of the zone was supposed to be given to me to nominate somebody.

“Just like it was done in Katsina, (Former Governor Ibrahim) Shema nominated what was allocated to him, in Kaduna (Former Governor Ahmed) Makarfi did that, in Jigawa (Former Governor) Sule Lamido did that, in Kebbi Kabiru Turaki did that, in Sokoto (Governor Aminu) Tambuwal did that.

“It is only in Kano that they thought I was too small to be given that position and that’s what triggered the whole thing, and everybody kept quiet and were so happy that maybe Kwankwaso is not needed in the party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now