Ortom presents 2022 budget proposal of N155.6bn to Benue Assembly

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday presented the 2022 budget proposal of N155.6 billion to the state House of Assembly.

In the appropriation bill christened “Budget of Economic Advancement and Growth,” the sum of N98,792,082,431 was earmarked for recurrent expenditure and N56,819,307,834 as capital expenditure.

Ortom said the budget would focus on programmes and projects that would make the state economically self-reliant among the federating units in the country.

He noted that his administration would continue to use the budget as an instrument to achieve the goals set out in the Benue State Development Plan 2016-2025.

The governor said: “We will intensify our quest to create opportunities for jobs and wealth for our farmers and entrepreneurs while supporting our hard-pressed farmers and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises to grow their operations.

READ ALSO: Ortom to sign amended Benue Community Volunteer Guards law

“We will seek to complete ongoing infrastructure projects, promote community mobilisation, and further invest in education and skills development.”

He said his administration would develop the health sector to ensure that Benue has the human capital suitable for the rapidly changing world in the 21st century.

The Speaker of the House, Titus Uba, urged the heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to cooperate with the Assembly to ensure speedy passage of the budget.

