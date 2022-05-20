Osinbajo consoles Rivers APC, says it’s not easy being in opposition party

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a presidential aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the party is on track to take over the Rivers State Government House and hold power at the national level after the 2023 general election.

Osinbajo said this on Thursday while speaking to APC delegates and stakeholders in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

He praised the Rivers party for being strong and cohesive despite being in opposition, noting that surviving as an opposition party was difficult.

“There is nowhere in the country that we are not proud of the APC here in Rivers State. Every member of our party is very proud of the APC in Rivers State.

“The simple reason is that those of us who have been in opposition long enough knows what it is to be a party in opposition. We in Lagos where in opposition for 16 years, so, we know what it is. We know how you can be oppressed when you’re in opposition and how difficult it is to survive.

“So, that you’re vibrant and able to come together in this large number, that you have a vision, that you know where you’re headed and you have very able executive is something that we ought to be very proud of. And we are extremely proud of you here.

Read also: APC 2023 TICKET: Amaechi tags Tinubu, Osinbajo, others as ‘elders’, urges them to ‘go home and rest’

“And I am sure that that will be rewarded in due course. If we have a better argument, if we are better organized, if we have a better vision, ultimately we will win. And I am very confident that the APC is poised to win, and I am sure that the APC will win in this state (Rivers) and the country at large,” the Vice President stated.

Osinbajo had previously opened his presidential campaign headquarters in Port Harcourt, which he dedicated to God, declaring that a new day had dawned for Nigeria.

The Vice President, who had previously convened a meeting at the secretariat of the Rivers State Council of Trational Rulers, stated that the party cannot be supported by a governor, individuals in the state, or with public monies.

He stated that members of the party can make important contributions so that each of them can be proud to own the party.

After an interactive session with party delegates, he told reporters that the ruling party has the ability to settle any issue it faces wherever in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now