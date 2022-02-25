Osinbajo details Nigeria govt’s plans for full integration of ‘repentant’ Boko Haram terrorists into society

The Federal Government has detailed its plans to ensure the full integration of ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members into communities.

This was disclosed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Hajj Camp in Maiduguri, on Thursday, during his working visit to the state to launch the MSME Clinic and inaugurate various projects executed by the Borno State government.

He assured them that the FG was working in collaboration with donor agencies in order to provide means of livelihood to aid their reintegration.

“I am the chairman of the Presidential Committee and His Excellency Governor Zulum is the vice-chairman of the committee.

“We will be working with you and the state government and other donor agencies and friends to ensure that we are able to provide you with a means of not just income but a place where you can settle down with your families and do your own work and do your own business.

“But you must work patiently with us. We will make sure that we take care of you the best way we can by God’s grace,” Osinbajo said.

Osinbajo also said that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that the MSME facilities, which must reflect the choices of the people of the state, must be inaugurated within four months.

“As is well known, MSME Clinics serve as a bridge between the Federal Government, state governments and small businesses in each state.

“It does this by bringing all relevant regulatory agencies which work impacts on the business experience of MSMEs together in one place to consult and solve problems over a one to two-day period.

“The idea is similar to providing an opportunity for patients to consult doctors in a mobile clinic.

“These facilities are provided to MSMEs clusters by the Federal Government and involves the installation of specialised machinery that can be used or rented for short periods by business owners.

“Such facilities spare MSMEs from the financial burden of having to purchase their own equipment while giving them access to the latest equipment.

“It is, therefore a matter of great joy for me to announce today to the hardworking Gov. Babagana Zulum and the entire people of Borno that the Federal Government working with our private sector partners will put up a world-class Shared Facility for MSMEs here in Maiduguri.

“Furthermore, the president has directed that such facility which must reflect the choices of the people of the state must be commissioned within four months.

“With these marching orders, the relevant federal and state government agencies and the relevant private sector partners must get to work and quickly identify a viable cluster for the benefit of MSMEs in the state.”

