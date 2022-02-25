Politics
INEC begins distribution of ballot materials ahead of Ondo bye-election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of necessary materials for the bye-election to be held in Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency in Ondo State on Saturday, with six participating political parties.
Rufus Akeju, the Resident Commissioner who signed the results involving 408 polling units at the state headquarters yesterday, noted that he appended his signature on the sheets for authentication and to prevent criminals from reproducing them.
Read also: INEC redeploys 40 HoDs, 146 electoral officers
He urged the residents of the local governments involved in the election to vote for the candidate of their choice, adding that voting during election is one of their significant civic duties.
Abdul-rasaq Yusuf, The Head of Operations from INEC Headquarters, noted that the signature of the REC was to ensure that the results of the election were devoid of errors, adding that “any result sheet from any polling unit not signed by REC would not be deemed invalid.”
