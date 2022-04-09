Osinbajo identifies reason for Nigeria’s retrogression, suggests solutions

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday said that corruption, dishonesty and others are responsible for the debilitating state of the country, adding that Nigeria needs transparent leaders and citizens for it to thrive.

Osinbajo stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, during the 21st Joint Planning Board and National Council on Development Planning (JPB/NCDP) Meeting.

According to him, the effect of poor governance would result in the ineffective delivery of public services whether it is in the collection of taxes or delivery of social investment programme, public education, health services, and delivery of performance, among others.

He, therefore, canvassed for genuine synergy and cooperation between the Federal Government and states in order to ensure smooth and better coordination of economic policies for poverty reduction and sustainable development.

The Vice President reiterated the need for the three arms of government to come together and proffer necessary solutions to problems ravaging the country.

“The three arms have to be united at this critical time when we continue to face the challenges of recovery from the onslaught of the COVID-19 now compounded by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war”, he noted.

Osinbajo stressed the role of the Council as a very important platform for setting the tone of national economic discourses.

“The Council provides a good opportunity for Federal and State Governments to maintain their active collaboration for the well being of the people.”

While speaking on the objectives of the Council, the vice president commended the efforts of stakeholders from the private sector and civil servants in articulating the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025.

