Buhari govt’s investments in infrastructure, agriculture biggest in Nigeria’s history – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Saturday the President Muhammadu Buhari administration undertook the biggest investments in infrastructure and agriculture in Nigeria’s history.

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this at the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention held in Abuja.

He said the vision and determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to significantly improve the economy, enhance security, and fight against corruption remained intact.

The Vice President stressed that the Federal Government was committed to job creation and increase access to healthcare in its bid to build a united, strong and prosperous nation.

Osinbajo said: “We will actualise the pledge of universal health coverage for all; we will continue undaunted in the task of building infrastructure that will be the foundation of the great modern economy of our dreams.

“We will continue in the task of building a strong, united, fair and just Nigeria; a Nigeria where every young man and woman can find opportunities to work and prosper.

“We must focus on the objective of taking 100 million out of poverty in this decade, as promised by this government under the leadership of President Buhari.

“We will not relent; we will not look back and we will not falter; and by the grace of God, this party, our party, the APC will in the coming decades, lead Nigeria and its great people to its manifest destiny.

“Our eyes must remain fixed on three things: one – jobs; two – jobs and three- jobs.

“Despite the challenges, including insurgency and the COVID-19 pandemic that affected global economies, the Buhari-led administration, in the past eight years, has made great strides in ensuring national development.

“The years of building are always difficult, and sometimes, painful; the building of a great edifice requires deep roots into the ground and a foundation as deep sometimes into the ground as the grand edifice that it will support.

“We cannot deny the difficulties we, as a party, and the government, and indeed, our people, have been through, but the Federal Government and the people will continue to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“We have had to tackle terrorist activities, insurgency and security challenges in parts of the country.

“Eight years on, the government of our party and the Nigerian people has embarked on the largest investments in infrastructure in our history; investments in rail, roads, in power and broadband connectivity.

“We have birthed an irreversible agricultural revolution, investing more in agriculture than any previous government in the history of our nation.

“We have established the largest social investment programmes in Sub-Saharan Africa, feeding 9.5 million children daily in our home-grown school feeding programme, over four million beneficiaries of our Government Empowerment and Enterprise Programme (GEEP) – the MarketMoni, TraderMoni, FarmerMoni.

“Our private sector has, despite constraints, continued to do wonders; only a few days ago, the president commissioned the largest fertiliser plant in Africa and one of the largest fertilizer plants in the world.

“And in a few months, the largest single line refinery in the world will become operational under this government and in this nation.

“Since 2015, in the tech sector, our young men and women have established world class companies; today Nigeria can boast of six unicorns – tech companies valued at over $1 billion each.”

Osinbajo congratulated all the members of APC and specially commended the party’s founding fathers for their vision and foresight.

He applauded the President whose vision and direction brought about that merger that produced the APC.

Osinbajo also acknowledged the roles of a former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu and former governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamakko, in the formation of the party.

“These men, among others, sat together to craft what is known today as the APC, Africa’s largest political party, and will be Africa’s most successful political party,” he added.

