Ex-information minister, Frank Nweke, joins 2023 governorship race in Enugu

Former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke Jnr on Saturday declared his intention to vie for the Enugu State governorship seat under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2023.

Nweke, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APGA about two weeks ago, picked the party’s governorship nomination and expression of interest forms at its national secretariat in Abuja on April 5.

The former minister, who addressed the party’s supporters on Saturday in Enugu, promised to serve with diligence, transparency and accountability.

He said: “I saw, first-hand, the primitive and agonising living conditions of our people and their deep yearning for the most basic needs of human existence.

“This state of affairs remains true even today, and the time to change it is now.

“We face urban fragility in our towns and cities, as systems are overwhelmed by the demand for jobs, social goods and services such as housing, transportation, an intractable water crisis, poor electricity supply and low Internet broadband access.

“An attendant surge in crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, rape and domestic violence, substance abuse, cults and gang-related violence are direct consequences of the high level of unemployment, hopelessness and general breakdown of law and order.”

