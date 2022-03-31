Ex-information minister, Frank Nweke, dumps PDP for APGA

A former Minister of Information and Communication, Mr. Frank Nweke Jnr, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State.

The party officially unveiled the former minister at its secretariat on Thursday in Enugu.

He served as minister of information and communication under former President Olusegun Obasanjo from 2003 to 2007.

Nweke, who addressed the APGA supporters at the forum, said he joined the party because of its antecedent, sincerity, and truthfulness of its members and the party.

He stressed that APGA was known for security, good leadership, and governance.

The ex-minister urged the party members to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards before the 2023 general elections.

Nweke said: “We have to prepare, equip ourselves to take over the state’s leadership and give the citizens the better life they have been asking for.

“I have come to serve, to help build this party and to reposition it for the good of the state and its citizens.”

