2023: Group picks PDP nomination form for Peter Obi

A group under the umbrella of Like Minds for Peter Obi on Thursday picked the presidential nomination form for the former Anambra State governor and declared that he has the requisite skill to lead the country on the path of progress.

The leader of the group, Ekene Nwakuche, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said Obi was experienced enough to lead Nigeria in the right direction.

He said: “We are not in this thing because of any gain. We are doing it because of the future of our children. This is because if we don’t get it right in 2023, I don’t know where we will be.

“We know how the country is and we want a better Nigeria. And I believe that if you are from Nigeria, be it from the North, South, East, West, and you know, you want a better Nigeria, I don’t think there is any other person that you will support than Peter Obi.

“We are just a group of young Nigerian professionals that feel that the country is not going in the right direction. So we need someone, a technocrat, a seasoned technocrat that can steer the affairs of the country in the right direction, and cut down the cost of governance.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

