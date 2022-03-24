Peter Obi to declare 2023 presidential bid Friday

Former Anambra State, Peter Obi, will formally declare his 2023 presidential bid on Friday.

The former governor disclosed this at a meeting with traditional rulers from the South-East on Thursday.

Obi was former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

READ ALSO: What I told Buhari on 2023 presidency – Tinubu

“I am here to notify our traditional rulers and seek their support on my intention to vie for the presidency in 2023.

“If elected as Nigeria’s President next year, I will create jobs, boost our economy and improve the quality of our education. I will turn around the country for the better and transform Nigeria from a consuming nation to a productive one.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now