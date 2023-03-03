APGA candidate, Frank Nweke, accuses PDP of plotting to manipulate Enugu guber poll

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Frank Nweke Jnr, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of planning to compromise the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and disrupt the governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

Nweke, who addressed journalists at a media briefing on Friday in Enugu, alleged that PDP planned to influence the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to bypass the BVAS and manipulate the elections in its favour.

The former minister of information said the party had in the last few days held a series of meetings at various locations to perfect the plans.

He said: “They plan to sabotage the elections in Enugu and also to specifically ensure that the original result sheets are neither brought to the polling units nor the ward and local government collation centres.

“This is so since BVAS malfunctioned in the last election, they now reasoned that they would calmly write new results.

“ PDP leaders in Enugu had told security agencies to stay away from the polling units so they can cause mayhem at polling units and collation centres.

“They have also produced Security Systems Uniforms for thugs to disguise as escorts to INEC personnel from the point of dispatch to a pre-arranged location where rigging will be carried out using the non-collected PVCs of voters across the 17 Local Government Areas o the state.

“We will see that your vote is protected. We will not take lightly any plans to subvert or abuse the democratic process.”

However, the Director General of the PDP Campaign Council in Enugu, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, in a chat with the media dismissed the APGA candidate’s allegation as “the crying of a drowning man.”

He said the party has no plan to manipulate the elections.

