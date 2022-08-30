Osinbajo rallies APC governors on economy, ASUU strike

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, urged All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to support the Federal Government in the ongoing efforts at addressing the country’s economic problems and the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Vice President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made the call when the governors visited him at the State House in Abuja.

He thanked the governors for their visit and good wishes following his recovery from surgery for a knee problem.

The governors on the trip to the State House were Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Muhammad Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

Others were Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi, Kelechi Igwe.

At the forum, Osinbajo stressed the need for urgent measures to address both problems.

ASUU extended its six-month-old strike indefinitely on Monday.

He said: “We all need to work together on these critical issues. We need to think through things, and we need to do it fast.”

The Vice President also commended the expertise of Nigerian doctors, and the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities in the country.

He expressed regret that doctors were restrained by regulations from advertising and as a result many people were unaware of the level of quality medical services available locally.

Bagudu, who addressed the State House correspondents shortly after the meeting with the Vice President, said the governors were excited that Osinbajo had recovered from the medical procedure.

He said: “We had the opportunity to ask him how capable the team that helped out was and how he would recommend that and how many Nigerians should take steps to find out the amazing opportunities and capacity that are in our medical establishments.

“We felicitated with him and we thanked him for his leadership of the National Economic Council.”

