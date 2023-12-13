Osuman emerges new ACF Chairman as body names new board members

Mamman Osuman has been appointed as the new head of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

Osuman succeeded Gabriel Adiku as the forum’s new chairman.

The national working committee (NWC) and board of trustees (BoT) of the forum met jointly on Tuesday and removed Adiku as the ACF leader.

In a communique, the forum said “the meeting endorsed the leadership for ACF, which was approved and inaugurated as follows: Chairman BOT, Alhaji Bashir Mohammed Dalhatu, Deputy Chairman, BOT, Senator Fred Orti, Vice Chairman, BOT, Amb. Ibrahim Mai Sule, Chairman, NEC, Mamman Mike Osman and Secretary General, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu”.

Read Also: Airlines to pay passengers for delayed, cancelled flights from 2024 – Keyamo

The communiqué stated that Osuman honoured the ACF’s founding members in his acceptance speech and promised to revitalise a new forum with a distinct focus and influence.

“The meeting also received a goodwill message from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. George Akume who also urged the ACF to provide the needed leadership for ushering a new Northern Nigeria in its bid to overcome the multi-faceted social and economic problems, as well as for unity,” the communique reads.

Meanwhile, the ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Mohammed-Baba, said Adiku was never elected but selected, justifying the removal.

He said, “My apologies but no ACF Chairman was ‘elected’ as such. A set of persons were selected and presented but were never inaugurated.

“The list was reviewed by ACF’s Leadership Selection Committee; it’s the final list that was now presented and approved by the joint assembly and inaugurated.

“Whosoever that wasn’t inaugurated today simply didn’t make it in the final list as presented by the Leadership Selection Committee.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now