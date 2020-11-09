‘Our generation is on the last lap’, keep the peace, Buhari charges #EndSARS campaigners

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday charged Nigerian youths, particularly the #EndSARS campaigners, to maintain peace in the country.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the call when he received the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He admonished youths to keep the peace in their own interest.

The president said: “Our own generation is on the last lap, we are exiting.

“It is in the interest of the youth to keep the peace. They want jobs, infrastructure, and development.

“I have sent a team led by the Chief of Staff (Prof Ibrahim Gambari) to go round the country, talk to traditional rulers, who will then talk to the youth. The views of the youth have been heard.”

Buhari added that his administration inherited severe infrastructural deficits and has been working hard to correct the anomalies within the limits of the available resources

He added: “That (infrastructural deficit) is what we are fighting to correct. We can’t just sit, fold our hands, and do nothing. We are doing our best within the limits of resources.

