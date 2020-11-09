Fani-Kayode faults Buhari, Obasanjo, Jonathan for congratulating Biden

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday, faulted the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate the Democratic Party presidential candidate in the United States, Joe Biden, following his declaration as the country’s President-elect.

He also knocked the duo of ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan over their premature congratulatory messages to the US former vice president.

Biden, the Democratic Party candidate, was on Saturday declared the US president-elect after he recorded 279 Electoral College votes while President Donald Trump garnered 214 votes.

However, Trump has vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in court.

Several prominent Republican Party members have also advised the president not to concede defeat to his rival.

Fani-Kayode, a staunch Trump’s supporter, said on his Facebook page that it was wrong for Buhari, Obasanjo and Jonathan to have congratulated Biden when the US president was still challenging the victory in court.

He wrote: “I am dumbfounded by some Nigerian leaders who have also congratulated Biden including Muhammadu Buhari, Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, Abubakar Atiku, Bukola Saraki, Peter Obi, and countless others.

“This unnecessary fawning and belittling expression of love and support for their proffered candidate could at least have waited until the matter has been properly concluded. If Donald Trump eventually prevails and he is sworn in on January 20 for a second term there are going to be a lot of very red faces on the world stage.”

The former minister also knocked the leaders of Germany, Israel, the United Kingdom, Nigeria and others for congratulating Biden.

He, however, hailed Russia, Mexico, Turkey, North Korea, China, Iran, and others who had decided to wait until all controversies had been settled.

“This is how foreign governments are meant to react to the unfolding and increasingly unsavoury events in America. Shame on all foreign leaders who have congratulated Biden on winning an election in which only the media has declared him as winner,” Fani-Kayode added.

