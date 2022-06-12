‘Owo church attack will not demean improvements in security,’ Defence chief, Irabor claims

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Sunday, claimed that significant improvements have been recorded on security despite recent attacks on worshippers in Owo, Ondo state.

Irabor stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.

Gunmen last Sunday killed 40 people during an attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in the Owo local government area of Ondo State.

The CDS urged Nigerians to trust the military and other security agencies in order to make the fight against insecurity more effective.

He said: “That the Owo incident happened does not imply that improvements have not happened. Peace is a process. It is not an end-state. We are working to get to a stage where we get to zero-incidents.

“It is for us to have an understanding that we can’t withhold information and expect miracles to happen. Certainly it’s not going to happen.

“I’m a victim as well as any Nigerian that is on the street. We are all victims together. There’s no one who is on the other side. We are in it together. We are in the frontlines. Trust is not something we need to beg for.

“I will seek and crave the indulgence of all Nigerians to say that there has to be a trust. Trust must exist and trust must be given in all respects so that together we will achieve the state of peace that we so desire.”

