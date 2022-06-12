News
‘Owo church attack will not demean improvements in security,’ Defence chief, Irabor claims
The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Sunday, claimed that significant improvements have been recorded on security despite recent attacks on worshippers in Owo, Ondo state.
Irabor stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.
Gunmen last Sunday killed 40 people during an attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in the Owo local government area of Ondo State.
The CDS urged Nigerians to trust the military and other security agencies in order to make the fight against insecurity more effective.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo
He said: “That the Owo incident happened does not imply that improvements have not happened. Peace is a process. It is not an end-state. We are working to get to a stage where we get to zero-incidents.
“It is for us to have an understanding that we can’t withhold information and expect miracles to happen. Certainly it’s not going to happen.
“I’m a victim as well as any Nigerian that is on the street. We are all victims together. There’s no one who is on the other side. We are in it together. We are in the frontlines. Trust is not something we need to beg for.
“I will seek and crave the indulgence of all Nigerians to say that there has to be a trust. Trust must exist and trust must be given in all respects so that together we will achieve the state of peace that we so desire.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...