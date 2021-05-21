Oyedepo warns youths, says social media is a 'destiny-killer' | Ripples Nigeria

News
Oyedepo warns youths, says social media is a ‘destiny-killer’
The Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun, Dr David Oyedepo, has admonished youths against the excessive use of social media.
Oyedepo gave the warning on Friday during the 15th Convocation Ceremony and Conferment of Honourary Doctorate Degrees and presentation of prizes in Ota, Ogun.
The chancellor noted that the negative impact of social media on youths could not be overemphasised, as it made them lose focus and rob them of their destinies.
“The social media saga has eroded the substance of destiny as it has unconsciously robbed youths of their future and their time.
“The honour of this generation has been wiped off, chatting all day with no time left to think, plan programme and engage productively in the pursuit of any task.
“Some professionals have classified social media addiction along with drugs, alcohol and sex.
“Social media that is supposed to be a plus to the youth, suddenly became a minus, as everything of value is delivered through an investment of time,” he said.
The chancellor noted that life without a vision was an adventure in frustration and that life without a bearing was a burden.
According to him, only those who know where they are going ever get anywhere.
“No one ever arrives at a future he cannot see, neither does anyone arrive at a future he is not prepared for.
“It is time for every youth to wake up from slumber and take his/her destiny in their hands,” he said.
Oyedepo advised youths to get out of the nest by engaging in strategic planning as everyone was absolutely responsible for the outcome of his or her life.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that a total of 1,664 students graduated for the 2019/2020 academic session.
Miss Paula-Peace Onyinyechi, a graduate of the Biochemistry Department, College of Sciences, emerged as the best graduating student, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.98.
By Mayowa Oladeji
