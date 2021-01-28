Oyo civil servants begin indefinite strike over unpaid salary arrears, others

Civil servants in Oyo State under the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) on Thursday declared an indefinite strike over non-payment of salary arrears by the state government.

The AUPCTRE Secretary, Ibrahim Mohamed, who disclosed this in a letter addressed to Governor Seyi Makinde and made available to journalists in Ibadan, said the decision to embark on the strike was due to the government’s refusal to pay their seven-month salary arrears.

He said: “It is an indefinite strike. We have exploited all available options but the government is not forthcoming. The Oyo State government failed to respond to our calls. They owe us arrears of up to seven months.

“It is the water building, and it belongs to us. The Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Local Government Service Commission and Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (OYSAA) are all tenants.

READ ALSO: Makinde orders Oyo senior civil servants to resume work Monday, relaxes curfew

“I bring to Your Excellency fraternal greetings from the state leadership of the above named union and to inform Your Excellency that after a series of meetings with the management of Water Corporation and government representatives without finding lasting solutions to our demands, the union is left with no other option than to issue this letter on the above subject matter.

“Aside outstanding deductions, the union also demanded the payment of check-up bonus, leave bonus, car loan deductions, and housing loan deduction. Others are increment in monthly subvention, availability of chemicals, recruitment of more workers for the Corporation and the appointment of a substantive General Manager.”

The union had on January 20 gave the Oyo State government a 72-hour ultimatum to pay the salary arrears.

“Following the expiration of the 72 hours ultimatum, the union commenced the strike, locking up the Water Building, which houses several other state agencies, while also blocking the feeder roads leading to the building,” Mohammed added.

Join the conversation

Opinions