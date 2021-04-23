PantamiResign: Nigerians are the problem not minister – Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
#PantamiResign: Nigerians are the problem not minister – Presidency
The Presidency on Friday described as a major problem the refusal of some Nigerians to forgive the embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for past comments he made in support of extremist groups.
The minister has been under increasing pressure from Nigerians to resign from the government over alleged links with terror groups.
But the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, knocked the critics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for their unwillingness to forgive the minister for comments he made on the Taliban and Al Qaeda when he was younger.
He added that the failure to forgive Pantami for the comments is worse than his perceived offence.
READ ALSO: PDP Reps caucus tackles Gbajabiamila for stopping debate on Pantami
The presidential aide argued that it was wrong for any individual to deny their fellow man a chance to become an important member of society.
Shehu said: “Let me tell you this, people who stand in criticism of this position of the man who said he had wronged himself and society, and has apologised and they are not willing to forgive, are the problem.
“In all our lives, we change and transform. We don’t remain in the same position. The people just assume that he cannot change. If God who created you gives you the privilege that from being bad, you can become good, what tells you to deny some other persons this right?”
“They are the ones who are deeply intolerant, and who are telling the world that in this country, we have the set of people who don’t forgive and don’t want to move on. They are the problem of the society.”
