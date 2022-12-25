Politics
PDP almost liquidated Nigeria, must not return to power — APC deputy chairman, Eneukwu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu, on Sunday blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the country’s challenges.
In a statement to mark Christmas, the APC chieftain warned Nigerians against voting for the major opposition party in the 2023 elections.
He insisted that APC had performed beyond expectations and asked Nigeria to make informed choices next year.
Eneukwu said: “We should use this season to reflect on the achievements of the APC and join in making sure that the enemies of this country, who almost looted and rendered the country dry do not come back to power.
READ ALSO: APC Convention: Izunaso, Muoghalu, Eneukwu, Others Appear Before Okorocha Panel
“I want to urge Nigerians to use this period of commemorating the birth of Christ to reflect on our country and the need to make more positive progress by working hard to deliver APC during the forthcoming general election.
“We must not allow those who almost liquidated our country to get back to power again because, doing so, would mean more trouble.
“It is time to work harder so that APC will continue with her positive reformation agenda for our dear country as we have performed beyond expectation.”
