APC CONVENTION: Adamu, Omisore in as unity list emerges

The list of aspirants endorsed for various positions in the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee by key members of the party emerged on Saturday night.

The list emerged a few minutes after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at the Eagles Square, Abuja, the venue of the party’s national convention.

In the list seen by journalists, the former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu, was pencilled down as the APC national chairman with the former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, as national secretary.

Also on the list are Emmanuel Eneukwu and Senator Abubakar Kyari who have been tipped for the positions of Deputy National Chairman for South and North respectively.

At least 7,586 delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to elect officials that will manage the party for the next four years.

