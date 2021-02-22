Crisis looms in Osun APC as Aregbesola targets ex-dep gov Omisore | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Crisis looms in Osun APC as Aregbesola targets ex-dep gov Omisore
The defection of former Osun State deputy governor, Iyiola Omisore, from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), may have set the tempo for a full blown crisis.
This is as former governor and current Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, seems to have a different view over the admittance of Omisore into the progressives‘ fold.
While revalidating his membership of the party in the ongoing registration exercise of the APC at his Ifofin, Ward 8, Ilesa East local government area of the state at the weekend, the Minister said that killers have now joined the party and will destroy it in the long run.
Aregbesola who spoke to journalists shortly after he completed the exercise, said:
“Killers have joined our party and the law guiding our party doesn’t say we can’t admit them when a law court has not convicted them. You know the killers or you don’t know them?
“You know miscreants or you don’t know miscreants? If we will be in the same party, we will not accept anything that will denigrate Bola Ige. He was our father. In this area, Bola Ige was our father.
“Are you happy that Bola Ige was killed? I am a son to the late Bola Ige. Whoever denigrates Bola Ige is our enemy.
“Whoever wants to use Bola Ige’s tomb to climb to a higher height would not achieve his aim.
Read also: Nigeria’s ethnic, religious tensions are products of economic strains – Aregbesola
“When we want to aspire for a position here, your name and antecedent will determine how you will be treated.”
Aregbesola’s comments has been seen by political observers to be a veiled indictment of Omisore who has been accused of the murder of former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Bola Ige, who was assassinated at his Ibadan home on December 23, 2001.
Ige was one of the foremost politicians to come out of Osun and had a running battle with Omisore who was the deputy governor then.
After Ige’s death and the expiration of his tenure in office, Omisore was arrested and charged to court for the murder, but the case was later thrown out after a long drawn legal battle.
But despite not being found guilty, many Yoruba politicians have continued to point accusing fingers at him as the brain behind Ige’s assassination.
His entry into the APC is seen as an attempt to use the platform to achieve his aim of becoming the governor of the state, after previous attempts from other platforms have failed him.
Omisore and Aregbesola have been known political opponents in the state for a long time.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Napoli confirm Osimhen head injury, say no ‘conclusive result’ after tests
Serie A side Napoli have confirmed that Victor Osimhen sustained a head injury during their league game against Atalanta on...
Enyimba beat Rivers Utd on penalties, through to Confed Cup group stage
Enyimba have advanced to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Rivers United in the playoffs on...
EPL: Man Utd overcome Newcastle, Man City beat Arsenal for 18th straight win
Manchester United put up a fine second-half performance in the Premier League on Sunday to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at...
Messi scores, sets club-record but Barca drop points in Cardiz draw
Lionel Messi set the record of most La Liga appearances for Barcelona as he played his 506th league game against...
Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam title with third successive Australian Open triumph
Novak Djokovic has become an 18-time Grand Slam champion after successfully defending the Australian Open title he won in 2020...
Latest Tech News
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...