Crisis looms in Osun APC as Aregbesola targets ex-dep gov Omisore | Ripples Nigeria

The defection of former Osun State deputy governor, Iyiola Omisore, from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), may have set the tempo for a full blown crisis.

This is as former governor and current Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, seems to have a different view over the admittance of Omisore into the progressives‘ fold.

While revalidating his membership of the party in the ongoing registration exercise of the APC at his Ifofin, Ward 8, Ilesa East local government area of the state at the weekend, the Minister said that killers have now joined the party and will destroy it in the long run.

Aregbesola who spoke to journalists shortly after he completed the exercise, said:

“Killers have joined our party and the law guiding our party doesn’t say we can’t admit them when a law court has not convicted them. You know the killers or you don’t know them?

“You know miscreants or you don’t know miscreants? If we will be in the same party, we will not accept anything that will denigrate Bola Ige. He was our father. In this area, Bola Ige was our father.

“Are you happy that Bola Ige was killed? I am a son to the late Bola Ige. Whoever denigrates Bola Ige is our enemy.

“Whoever wants to use Bola Ige’s tomb to climb to a higher height would not achieve his aim.

Read also: Nigeria’s ethnic, religious tensions are products of economic strains – Aregbesola

“When we want to aspire for a position here, your name and antecedent will determine how you will be treated.”

Aregbesola’s comments has been seen by political observers to be a veiled indictment of Omisore who has been accused of the murder of former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Bola Ige, who was assassinated at his Ibadan home on December 23, 2001.

Ige was one of the foremost politicians to come out of Osun and had a running battle with Omisore who was the deputy governor then.

After Ige’s death and the expiration of his tenure in office, Omisore was arrested and charged to court for the murder, but the case was later thrown out after a long drawn legal battle.

But despite not being found guilty, many Yoruba politicians have continued to point accusing fingers at him as the brain behind Ige’s assassination.

His entry into the APC is seen as an attempt to use the platform to achieve his aim of becoming the governor of the state, after previous attempts from other platforms have failed him.

Omisore and Aregbesola have been known political opponents in the state for a long time.

Join the conversation

Opinions