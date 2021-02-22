10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, February 22, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, February 22, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Niger govt secures release of 18 abducted bus passengers
The Niger State government has secured the release of 18 bus passengers abducted by bandits in the state. Read more
2. Police confirms Okorocha’s arrest
The Imo State police command has confirmed the arrest of the state’s former governor, Rochas Okorocha. Read more
3. Gani Adams, Afenifere, South-West group task Buhari to arrest Nigeria’s descent into anarchy
The Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, and leaders of the South-West Security Stakeholders’ Group (SSSG), have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari, to, as a matter of urgency, address the rising spate of insecurity in the region. Read more
4. CSOs ask Buhari to step down over increasing insecurity
About 44 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step down over the growing insecurity in the country. Read more
5. NAF releases names of seven victims of Abuja air mishap
The Nigerian Air Force on Sunday released the names of seven victims of the fatal air crash involving Beechcraft KingAir B350i in Abuja. Read more
6. Nigeria’s exit from recession a key indicator of ESP’s performance – Presidency
The presidency said on Sunday night Nigeria’s prompt exit from recession was a key indicator of the success of the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). Read more
7. Nigerians spent N4.82tr on recharge card in 2020
Despite the crushing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian economy, mobile telecommunication subscribers in Nigeria spent about N4.82 trillion on airtime purchases in 2020, Ripples Nigeria reports. Read more
8. Nigerian govt paid N140.98bn for ‘phantom’ projects in 2020
The Federal Government paid N140.98 billion for “non-existing” projects in 2020, Ripples Nigeria reports. Read more
9. Nigerian govt to commence enforcement of NERC’s billing regulations
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it will commence enforcement of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) billing cap order to ensure effective consumer protection. Read more
10. Enyimba beat Rivers Utd on penalties, through to Confed Cup group stage
Enyimba have advanced to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Rivers United in the playoffs on Sunday. Read more
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Napoli confirm Osimhen head injury, say no ‘conclusive result’ after tests
Serie A side Napoli have confirmed that Victor Osimhen sustained a head injury during their league game against Atalanta on...
Enyimba beat Rivers Utd on penalties, through to Confed Cup group stage
Enyimba have advanced to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Rivers United in the playoffs on...
EPL: Man Utd overcome Newcastle, Man City beat Arsenal for 18th straight win
Manchester United put up a fine second-half performance in the Premier League on Sunday to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at...
Messi scores, sets club-record but Barca drop points in Cardiz draw
Lionel Messi set the record of most La Liga appearances for Barcelona as he played his 506th league game against...
Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam title with third successive Australian Open triumph
Novak Djokovic has become an 18-time Grand Slam champion after successfully defending the Australian Open title he won in 2020...
Latest Tech News
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...