10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, February 22, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Niger govt secures release of 18 abducted bus passengers

The Niger State government has secured the release of 18 bus passengers abducted by bandits in the state. Read more

2. Police confirms Okorocha’s arrest

The Imo State police command has confirmed the arrest of the state’s former governor, Rochas Okorocha. Read more

3. Gani Adams, Afenifere, South-West group task Buhari to arrest Nigeria’s descent into anarchy

The Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, and leaders of the South-West Security Stakeholders’ Group (SSSG), have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari, to, as a matter of urgency, address the rising spate of insecurity in the region. Read more

4. CSOs ask Buhari to step down over increasing insecurity

About 44 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step down over the growing insecurity in the country. Read more

5. NAF releases names of seven victims of Abuja air mishap

The Nigerian Air Force on Sunday released the names of seven victims of the fatal air crash involving Beechcraft KingAir B350i in Abuja. Read more

6. Nigeria’s exit from recession a key indicator of ESP’s performance – Presidency

The presidency said on Sunday night Nigeria’s prompt exit from recession was a key indicator of the success of the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). Read more

7. Nigerians spent N4.82tr on recharge card in 2020

Despite the crushing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian economy, mobile telecommunication subscribers in Nigeria spent about N4.82 trillion on airtime purchases in 2020, Ripples Nigeria reports. Read more

8. Nigerian govt paid N140.98bn for ‘phantom’ projects in 2020

The Federal Government paid N140.98 billion for “non-existing” projects in 2020, Ripples Nigeria reports. Read more

9. Nigerian govt to commence enforcement of NERC’s billing regulations

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it will commence enforcement of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) billing cap order to ensure effective consumer protection. Read more

10. Enyimba beat Rivers Utd on penalties, through to Confed Cup group stage

Enyimba have advanced to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Rivers United in the playoffs on Sunday. Read more

