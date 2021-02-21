JUST IN: Niger govt secures release of 18 abducted bus passengers | Ripples Nigeria

The Niger State government has secured the release of 18 bus passengers abducted by bandits in the state.

The Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He wrote: “The Niger State Government has succeeded in securing the release of all Abducted #RescueNSTAPassengers. Details shortly.”

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Bandits reportedly attack Niger village, abduct women, children

Armed bandits had about two weeks waylaid a Niger State Transit Authority (NSTA) bus conveying 19 passengers to Minna, the state capital.

The bandits later took away 18 passengers and left behind a nursing mother and her child at the scene of the crime.

Join the conversation

Opinions