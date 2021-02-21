JUST IN: Niger govt secures release of 18 abducted bus passengers | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
JUST IN: Niger govt secures release of 18 abducted bus passengers
The Niger State government has secured the release of 18 bus passengers abducted by bandits in the state.
The Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Sunday.
He wrote: “The Niger State Government has succeeded in securing the release of all Abducted #RescueNSTAPassengers. Details shortly.”
READ ALSO: BREAKING: Bandits reportedly attack Niger village, abduct women, children
Armed bandits had about two weeks waylaid a Niger State Transit Authority (NSTA) bus conveying 19 passengers to Minna, the state capital.
The bandits later took away 18 passengers and left behind a nursing mother and her child at the scene of the crime.
