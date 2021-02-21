Buhari orders probe of military plane crash | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari ordered thorough investigations into the fatal crash of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft in Abuja.

At least seven persons were killed when the military aircraft crashed on the runway of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday.

Buhari, who reacted to the incident via a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said while investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, the safety of the Nigerian airspace remains a key priority of the government.

He extended heartfelt condolences to family members, friends, and colleagues of those who died in the crash.

President Buhari joined the Nigerian Air Force, the military, and other Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel who died in the line of duty.

“President Buhari prayed that God would comfort the bereaved families and the nation and grant the souls of the departed peaceful rest,” the statement added.

