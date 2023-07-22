There is no crisis in the party, APC dispels reports of fractures after Adamu, Omisore’s resignations

The All Progressives Congress (APC), while commenting on recent party developments, on Saturday, has rejected rumours of an internal crisis.

Reports of unrest inside the party had been fueled by the resignations of Iyiola Omisore as national secretary and Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman.

The “last straw” that prompted Adamu’s removal was his inability to account for more than N30 billion from the selling of nomination forms.

Omisore had also been charged with misusing campaign funds in the state of Osun.

Even though Festus Fuanter is the interim national secretary and Abubakar Kyari is the acting chairman, there have been rumours about who might fill such roles permanently.

While former Kano governor Umar Ganduje has been identified as President Bola Tinubu’s preferred candidate for the party’s chairmanship, former Osun governor Gboyega Oyetola and ninth senate spokesperson Ajibola Basiru have reportedly entered the race to become the next national secretary.

In a statement released on Saturday, Felix Morka, APC national publicity secretary, said the reports of a crisis in the party are speculative.

“Quite to the contrary, there is no crisis in the party. APC stands as one strong, dynamic, resilient and progressive party,” Morka said.

He said the resignation of Adamu and Omisore only shows the “high level of institutional maturity and quality of its leadership that place the best interest of the party first and above personal egos and ambitions.

“While individual Party leaders and members retain their right to express their personal thoughts and opinions, they do not represent the official position of the NWC or the Party. Official position of the NWC on the subject of succession to any vacant offices of the NWC or any other subject will be communicated via the official channels of the NWC.

“Change in the life of any individual or institution is constant and inevitable. As Africa’s largest political Party, our demonstrated capacity to adapt to change and emergent realities always stands us out, and sets us beyond the wishes of doomsayers. We remain committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration towards uplifting the quality of life of all Nigerians,” the statement read.

