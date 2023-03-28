PDP appoints Damagum as Acting Nat’l Chairman, as Ayu steps aside

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Umar Damagum, as Acting National Chairman of the party, following the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the erstwhile national chairman of the party.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba who made this known at a media briefing on Tuesday held at the PDP Abuja headquarters, said the decision was taken by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

This came shortly after Ayu announced that he was stepping down from the position following a court order on Monday barring him from further parading himself as the party Chairman.

Read also:PDP alleges fresh plot by APC to alter Adamawa guber poll results

Until his appointment, Damagum was the PDP National Deputy Chairman, North.

The 63-year-old Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum is from Yobe State and won the PDP gubernatorial ticket in 2019 but lost out in the election to Mai Mala Buni of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Damagum was a former Nigerian ambassador to Romania and a businessman with hands in different pies including financial services, oil and gas as well as real estate.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now